© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lady Gaga: The Drag Ball

Lady Gaga: The Drag Ball

The Category is:

Drag or Die

The Greed Ring is here to satisfy your Gaga thirst with their 2nd annual Lady Gaga: The Drag Ball. Featuring a star studded cast of monsters, special guests, a sickening DJ, specialty drinks, and much more! Show up, show out, and let's ring in Pride weekend with a bang!

With all the horrors going on in the world right now, we deserve to stir up some Mayhem of our own, wouldn’t you agree? One night only, June 12th. Doors at 8:00pm, show at 9:00pm. 21+

See you in The Greed Ring, my little Monsters

The Chameleon
15-20$
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Greed Ring
9705418852
edaciousmarch@gmail.com
Instagram.com/thegreedring

Artist Group Info

Edacious March
edaciousmarch@gmail.com
instagram.com/misteredacious
The Chameleon
1801 W Sunset Blvd
Spokane, Washington 99201
https://www.handstamp.com/e/seaside-tryst--zara--saxtoother-gsuhdqp6