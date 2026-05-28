The Category is:

Drag or Die

The Greed Ring is here to satisfy your Gaga thirst with their 2nd annual Lady Gaga: The Drag Ball. Featuring a star studded cast of monsters, special guests, a sickening DJ, specialty drinks, and much more! Show up, show out, and let's ring in Pride weekend with a bang!

With all the horrors going on in the world right now, we deserve to stir up some Mayhem of our own, wouldn’t you agree? One night only, June 12th. Doors at 8:00pm, show at 9:00pm. 21+

See you in The Greed Ring, my little Monsters