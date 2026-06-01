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Legendary Lake Pend Oreille: Conversation and Reading with Author Jane Fritz

Legendary Lake Pend Oreille: Conversation and Reading with Author Jane Fritz

For 45 years, author and canoeist Jane Fritz has explored Lake Pend Oreille's wilder side in her cedar canoe. Camping at primitive beaches reinforced the wisdom she learned from Indigenous elders, and unexpected wildlife adventures became stories in her popular guidebook, Legendary Lake Pend Oreille: Idaho's Wilderness of Water. She will share some of the magic, mystery and and intimacy from these sojourns. She says they formed the spiritual and environmental values for her life, her own Thoreau experience.

Sandpoint Books
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Author Jane Fritz
janefritz19@gmail.com
Sandpoint Books
321 N. Second Ave.
Sandpoint, Idaho 83864
(208) 263-2417
sandpointbooks94@gmail.com
sandpointbookstore.com