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Liberty Gallery features paintings by members of the Spokane Watercolor Society!

Liberty Gallery features paintings by members of the Spokane Watercolor Society!

How do we keep our artistic enthusiasm alive? With Artistic Fresh Air! The Spokane Watercolor Society was founded in 1952 by a group of 12 professional artists. Our new SWS members have given us a breath of fresh air — Artistic Fresh Air. This exhibit is to showcase their talents and honor their contribution to the SWS. Stop by the Liberty Gallery in the Historic Liberty Building at 203 N. Washington St this June to see their work ~ stop by the First Friday Reception on June 5 from 5-8pm to meet the artists!

Liberty Gallery
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Liberty Gallery
509-327-6920
https://www.spokanelibertybuilding.com/

Artist Group Info

conreyn@newwave.net
SpokaneWatercolor.org
Liberty Gallery
203 N Washington St
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-327-6920
conreyn@newwave.net
https://www.spokanelibertybuilding.com/