Featuring Tom Bovey, Bevie Labrie, Laurie Carlson, and Heatherann Woods, Light/Land/Sky brings together four artists exploring landscape, light, and perspective through varied materials and viewpoints. From aerial studies of the rural Spokane region to expansive skies shaped by atmosphere and weather, the work invites viewers to slow down and look closely at land, sky, and the subtle shifts that shape how we experience place.

Using approaches that range from drone-informed drawing and traditional painting to earth pigments and reused materials, these artists reflect on how we see and relate to our environment in the present moment. Twilight scenes reveal quiet illumination in darkness, skies stretch the sense of scale and possibility, and works made from what is already at hand speak to resilience, sufficiency, and care for the land, and the people who inhabit it.

Rooted in both local and far-reaching landscapes, this exhibition considers how changing perspective whether from above, at the edge of enough, or in the search for light can open space for reflection, connection, and imagination.

Gallery Hours: Thursday-Saturday | 4PM - 7PM

