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Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus Spring Show

Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus Spring Show

The Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus will have their Spring Show on June 5 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 5720 S Perry featuring the chorus, quartets and quests.

ST STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
$10 Students $20 Adults
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus
lilaccityvoices

Artist Group Info

Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus
lilaccityvoices.org
ST STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
5720 E PERRY
SPOKANE, Washington 99223
5097140203
PEOMARYLUE@HOTMAIL.COM