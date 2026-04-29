Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus Spring Show
Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus Spring Show
The Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus will have their Spring Show on June 5 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 5720 S Perry featuring the chorus, quartets and quests.
ST STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
$10 Students $20 Adults
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus
Artist Group Info
Lilac City Voices Barbershop Chorus
ST STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
5720 E PERRYSPOKANE, Washington 99223
5097140203
PEOMARYLUE@HOTMAIL.COM