Lit on the Lawn: A BYO Picnic with Local Authors and Poets

Lit on the Lawn

A BYO Picnic with Local Authors & Poets

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and join Wishing Tree Books for an evening of outdoor readings on our back lawn. Featuring local authors Maya Jewell Zeller, Leyna Krow, Laura Read, Erica Reid, and Sharma Shields, this relaxed summer gathering celebrates the vibrant literary voices of our region. Meet the authors, enjoy stories and poetry, and connect with fellow book lovers.