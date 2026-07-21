Lit on the Lawn: A BYO Picnic with Local Authors and Poets
Lit on the Lawn: A BYO Picnic with Local Authors and Poets
Lit on the Lawn
A BYO Picnic with Local Authors & Poets
Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and join Wishing Tree Books for an evening of outdoor readings on our back lawn. Featuring local authors Maya Jewell Zeller, Leyna Krow, Laura Read, Erica Reid, and Sharma Shields, this relaxed summer gathering celebrates the vibrant literary voices of our region. Meet the authors, enjoy stories and poetry, and connect with fellow book lovers.
Wishing Tree Books
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th AveSpokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com