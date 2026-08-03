Lucy Gilmore Author Event at Studio 107 in CDA

Grab your book besties and tissues and get ready for good times, great laughs, and bittersweet goodbyes! The author of “The Lonely Hearts Book Club,” Lucy Gilmore, returns with a warmly funny yet heartrending story of female friendship.

Join The Well-Read Moose for a private afternoon with Lucy Gilmore as we celebrate the release of “A Thousand Little Goodbyes” (8/11/26).This special ticketed event will be hosted at Studio 107, the wine and art studio located right next to our bookstore in Riverstone. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Author talk begins at 3:00. Come as early as 2:00 to nibble and sip and mingle!

Tickets:

$25 (includes book + one entry to event)

$32 (includes book + two entries to event)

Each ticket includes:

• Entry to event

• A copy of A Thousand Little Goodbyes

• Author talk and signing