Mačka Moon @ Entropy
Mačka Moon @ Entropy
Mačka Moon is the electronic duo project of Dario Ré and Adrienne Caprice. Their music sits somewhere between Sylvan Esso, Polo & Pan and Little Dragon--danceable but intimate, with unexpected turns and emotional depth, blending deep bass, shimmering highs and intricate synth arrangements with soulful vocals.
Entropy Gallery
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Dario Ré
DarioRe555@gmail.com
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens StSpokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com