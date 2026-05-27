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Mačka Moon @ Entropy

Mačka Moon @ Entropy

Mačka Moon is the electronic duo project of Dario Ré and Adrienne Caprice. Their music sits somewhere between Sylvan Esso, Polo & Pan and Little Dragon--danceable but intimate, with unexpected turns and emotional depth, blending deep bass, shimmering highs and intricate synth arrangements with soulful vocals.

Entropy Gallery
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Dario Ré
DarioRe555@gmail.com
https://dariore.com/
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens St
Spokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/entropygalleryspokane/