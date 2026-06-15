Marla Dixon with the Red Hot Kitten Stompers

It's Hot Jazz Sunday Night! The monthly jazz night continues in 2026 at Hamilton Studio Listening Room with the Red Hot Kitten Stompers featuring special guest vocalist and trumpeter, Marla Dixon!

Marla Dixon is one of the most respected voices in traditional New Orleans jazz today — a globe-trotting trumpet player, vocalist, and bandleader, straight from the French Quarter in New Orleans. She mentored under legendary clarinetist Orange Kellin and earned her place as an established presence on the famed Frenchmen Street scene. As bandleader of the Shotgun Jazz Band, Dixon has performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival, and Satchmo Summer Fest, and has brought her music to traditional jazz festivals and swing events across the country. She has toured North America and Europe with the Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band, performing at festivals in England, Denmark, and Australia. Her spirit and commitment to groove and feeling come through in everything she plays — a musician who leads with joy and brings everyone in the room along for the ride.

Doors open at 5:15pm. Dance lesson at 5:30pm. Concert and dance from 6-8pm.

This is an all-ages event, but for those of legal age with ID, a bar with beer and wine is available. Hamilton Studio also has Charcuterie Boxes on offer at every Hot Jazz Sunday Night.