Members of RRAFA* in shows and events

RRAFA members are BUSY in August. Over 25

artists with 75+ works at Barrister Winery (1213 W Railroad Avenue), 15 artists showing 30 works at the Liberty Gallery (203 N Washington), Janene Grende, Katie Garner, and Mary Thomas at Indaba Coffee (512 W Riverside), and Joni Michels at the Garland Sandwich Shoppe (3903 N Madison). All addresses are Spokane unless otherwise noted. For many more events, see River Ridge Association of Fine Arts on Facebook and visit www.RRAFAofSpokane.com.