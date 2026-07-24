Members of RRAFA* in shows and events
Members of RRAFA* in shows and events
RRAFA members are BUSY in August. Over 25
artists with 75+ works at Barrister Winery (1213 W Railroad Avenue), 15 artists showing 30 works at the Liberty Gallery (203 N Washington), Janene Grende, Katie Garner, and Mary Thomas at Indaba Coffee (512 W Riverside), and Joni Michels at the Garland Sandwich Shoppe (3903 N Madison). All addresses are Spokane unless otherwise noted. For many more events, see River Ridge Association of Fine Arts on Facebook and visit www.RRAFAofSpokane.com.
Various, details in description
free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
509-325-0471
riverridgearts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
various
razzlebari@comcast.net
Various, details in description
various, details in descriptionSpokane, Washington 99201
5097101966
razzlebari@comcast.net