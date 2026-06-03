Mermaid Storytime!
Mermaid Storytime!
Swim on over to join us at Auntie's for an exciting opportunity to hang out with some local merfolk and listen to them read some of their favorite underwater children's books! Hang around till the end and you might just be able to get your picture taken with one of these elusive creatures...
Saturday, June 6th at 11 am at Auntie's Bookstore
This event is free and open to the public.
Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com