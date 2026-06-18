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Mermaid Storytime!

Mermaid Storytime!

Swim on over to join us at Auntie's for an exciting opportunity to hang out with some local merfolk and listen to them read some of their favorite underwater children's books!

Saturday, July 18th at 11 am at Auntie's Bookstore

Please RSVP for this free event via the button to the right.

Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/