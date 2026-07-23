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Morning Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA

Morning Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA

Join us Wed. Aug. 12 at 9 am for The Well-Read Moose’s Morning Book Club. This month we’ll discussing “So Far Gone” by Jess Walter.

All are welcome, no RSVP necessary!

Use code WRMBOOK at wellreadmoose.com to receive 20% off this book when buying it for book club.

The Well-Read Moose
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Well-Read Moose
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
https://wellreadmoose.com/
The Well-Read Moose
2048 N Main St
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
wellreadmoose.com