Musical Theatre Dance Revue

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, 2027 | 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23, 2027 | 7 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

The Musical Theatre Dance Revue will feature original choreography inspired by beloved musical theatre productions. Come enjoy an evening of creative offerings by Gonzaga Dance students. It's a variety show you won't want to miss!

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0122

