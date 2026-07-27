Musical Theatre Dance Revue
Musical Theatre Dance Revue
Musical Theatre Dance Revue
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, 2027 | 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23, 2027 | 7 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
The Musical Theatre Dance Revue will feature original choreography inspired by beloved musical theatre productions. Come enjoy an evening of creative offerings by Gonzaga Dance students. It's a variety show you won't want to miss!
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0122
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Jan 23, 2027.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu