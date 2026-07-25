New Fiction Book Club
New Fiction Book Club
We will be discussing “The Accidental Favorite" by Fran Littlewood at the August meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore. Please send any inquiries to teri@auntiesbooks.com.
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com