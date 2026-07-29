Northwoods Unleashed 2nd Annual Rock n Roll Game Show

Think you know your classic rock? Prove it! The 2nd Annual Rock 'n' Roll Game Show, directed by Lee Duke, is back at the Circle Moon Theater for six high-energy performances, August 13-15 and 20-22. This NPA production blends the excitement of a live game show with the soundtrack of classic rock, inviting audiences to sing, shout, laugh, and play right along with the cast. With live music, fast-paced games, audience participation, and enough unexpected twists to keep everyone guessing, no two performances are ever alike. Grab your friends, bring your best rock trivia, and get ready for a night you'll be talking--and humming--about long after the curtain falls.