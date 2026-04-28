NW Good News Music Festival, Craft Fair and Car Show
NW Good News Music Festival, Craft Fair and Car Show
JC Ministries & Candy's Expressions cordially invite the public to join us at the NW Good News Music Festival, Craft Fair, & Car Show on July 25, 2026 at the Majestic Park in Rathdrum, Idaho from 10am-5pm. The Festival will include live music, food and drink vendors, handcrafted vendors, and a car show (winner by popular vote). There will be fun for all ages. The Park's Splash Pad will also be up and running at that time, so come bring a chair/blanket and listen to some talented artists, check out the gifted handcrafted vendors, and enjoy a variety of tasty foods and drinks. For more information, check out the event page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576499543441
Majestic Park
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
JC Ministries & Candy's Expressions
208-659-4742
NorthwestGoodNewsFestival@gmail.com
Majestic Park
5750 W Majestic AveRathdrum, Idaho 83858
208-699-8678
mullengroupcda@gmail.com