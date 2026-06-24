Opening Reception "Compare and Contrast" at D2 Gallery

Please join us on Friday, July 10th, from 5 to 8, for the Second Friday Opening Reception of Compare & Contrast, an exhibit of photography and sculpture by Missoula artist Karen Rice and Spokane artist Cori Schuman. On the face of it, the subtle and evocative Cyanotype Prints of Karen Rice and the vibrant, maximalist Ceramic Sculptures of Cori Schuman could not be more different. Dig deeper though, and you’ll find two artists who are working outside of the beaten path in their chosen mediums, creating individually unique and very personal works of art.