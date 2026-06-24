Opening Reception "Compare and Contrast" at D2 Gallery
Opening Reception "Compare and Contrast" at D2 Gallery
Please join us on Friday, July 10th, from 5 to 8, for the Second Friday Opening Reception of Compare & Contrast, an exhibit of photography and sculpture by Missoula artist Karen Rice and Spokane artist Cori Schuman. On the face of it, the subtle and evocative Cyanotype Prints of Karen Rice and the vibrant, maximalist Ceramic Sculptures of Cori Schuman could not be more different. Dig deeper though, and you’ll find two artists who are working outside of the beaten path in their chosen mediums, creating individually unique and very personal works of art.
D2 Gallery and Studio
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
D2 Gallery and Studio
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
Artist Group Info
Karen Rice & Cori Schuman
karenricemissoula@gmail.com
D2 Gallery and Studio
310 W. First Ave.Spokane, Washington 99203
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com