Own Your Sh*t Spokane
Own Your Sh*t Spokane
Join FULU's Louis Rossmann and Kevin O'Reilly to talk about repair, ensh*ttification, and controlling what you bought and paid for.
The FULU Foundation is hosting a meet and greet with YouTuber Louis Rossmann, Kevin O'Reilly, and special guests. Join us at the Ruby River Hotel's Shoreline Ballroom to speak up for your right to own what you bought and paid for.
Ruby River Hotel
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
FULU Foundation
1-512-200-4189
grace@fulu.org
Ruby River Hotel
700 N. Division St.Spokane, Washington 99202
5093232585
mackenzie@rubyhospitality.com