Popeye Rose Social Club in Concert
Popeye Rose Social Club in Concert
Eclectic array of music with long time players. Originals, classic rock, country, and blues preformed by Darlene Mossman on base, Jim Pletsch - slide guitar, and Steve Bennett -mandolin.
Join us for a fun and rocking evening of excellent music. Students are free.
Create Arts Center
$15 - $20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Create Arts Center
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org
Create Arts Center
900 W 4thNewport, Washington 99156
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org