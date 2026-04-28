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Popeye Rose Social Club in Concert

Popeye Rose Social Club in Concert

Eclectic array of music with long time players. Originals, classic rock, country, and blues preformed by Darlene Mossman on base, Jim Pletsch - slide guitar, and Steve Bennett -mandolin.
Join us for a fun and rocking evening of excellent music. Students are free.

Create Arts Center
$15 - $20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Create Arts Center
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org
www.createarts.org
Create Arts Center
900 W 4th
Newport, Washington 99156
509-447-9277
create@createarts.org
https://www.createarts.org