PPP Welcomes Mixed Media Artist Robyn Smith as Guest Artist this Aug!
PPP Welcomes Mixed Media Artist Robyn Smith as Guest Artist this Aug!
Robyn Smith finds that art is an adventure that never gets old, with so many possibilities to
explore. Through her teaching she has a passion for guiding others in exploring art in a way they might not have thought of before, finding that mixed media opens the door to experiment with different textures, layers, and mediums by repurposing items into art - old records, maps, sheet music, patterns, tissue paper.
Stop by Pottery Place Plus in the Historic Liberty Building this Aug to view Robyn's mixed media artwork ~ stop by First Friday Aug 7 to Meet the Artist 5-8pm.
Pottery Place Plus
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11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pottery Place Plus
509-327-6920
conreyn@newwave.net
Artist Group Info
Robyn Smith
conreyn@newwave.net
Pottery Place Plus
203 N Washington StSpokane, Washington 99201
509-327-6920