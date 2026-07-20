PPP Welcomes Mixed Media Artist Robyn Smith as Guest Artist this Aug!

Robyn Smith finds that art is an adventure that never gets old, with so many possibilities to

explore. Through her teaching she has a passion for guiding others in exploring art in a way they might not have thought of before, finding that mixed media opens the door to experiment with different textures, layers, and mediums by repurposing items into art - old records, maps, sheet music, patterns, tissue paper.

Stop by Pottery Place Plus in the Historic Liberty Building this Aug to view Robyn's mixed media artwork ~ stop by First Friday Aug 7 to Meet the Artist 5-8pm.