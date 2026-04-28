Project Hope: For Arts Sake - Variety Show

This show is a cohesive collection of songs, dances, scenes and monologues demonstrating the importance of art and art education in our lives! We are lucky to have a wonderful arts program at Ferris High School and we wish to share it with the community.

All profits go to fund theater camps for our feeder middle schools to teach them more about theater and the arts...Welcoming them into Ferris's Theater Arts Department!

We hope to see you there.