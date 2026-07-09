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River Ridge Association of Fine Arts Monthly Meeting

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts Monthly Meeting

ALL ARTISTS in Spokane and the surrounding areas are invited to the July 22nd meeting of the River Ridge Association of Fine Arts as guests. You will meet other artists, hear an educational presentation (after all the business stuff is taken care of!) and learn about the opportunities RRAFA offers to its members. You will be invited (but not pressured) to become a member and take advantage of the showing and learning activities RRAFA offers. Dues are only $30 a year. We meet on the 4th Wednesday of every month at Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N Monroe, Spokane.

Spokane Art Supply
free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
509-325-0471
riverridgearts@gmail.com
https://www.rrafaofspokane.com/

Artist Group Info

various
razzlebari@comcast.net
https://www.rrafaofspokane.com/
Spokane Art Supply
1309 N Monroe St
Spokane, Washington 99202