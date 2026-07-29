Roots of a Nation Film Festival - 1776
Roots of a Nation Film Festival - 1776
As part of the 250th commemoration, this film festival will explore American and Idaho history through different lenses—what we choose to remember, how stories are told, and how the past is shaped on screen. This moment invites us to look again: to consider how history has been represented over time and what those portrayals reveal about the nation we are still becoming. Watching together gives us a chance to learn not just from history itself, but from how film helps us understand, question, and reinterpret our past. Stick around after the film for a lively panel with University of Idaho historians and film scholars.
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre
$10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Humanities Council
2083455346
johanna@idahohumanities.org
Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre
508 South Main StreetMoscow, Idaho 83843
208-882-4127
support@kenworthy.org