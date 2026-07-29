Roots of a Nation Film Festival - Train Dreams

As part of the 250th commemoration, this film festival will explore American and Idaho history through different lenses—what we choose to remember, how stories are told, and how the past is shaped on screen. This moment invites us to look again: to consider how history has been represented over time and what those portrayals reveal about the nation we are still becoming. Watching together gives us a chance to learn not just from history itself, but from how film helps us understand, question, and reinterpret our past. Stick around after the film for a lively panel with University of Idaho historians and film scholars.