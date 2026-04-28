Science and Nature
Science and Nature
We will be discussing “The Botany of Desire" by Michael Pollan at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month. We meet at Auntie’s Bookstore and it is led by Teri. Please send any inquiries to teri@auntiesbooks.com.
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com