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Science and Nature

Science and Nature

We will be discussing “The Botany of Desire" by Michael Pollan at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month. We meet at Auntie’s Bookstore and it is led by Teri. Please send any inquiries to teri@auntiesbooks.com.

Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/