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Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre

Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre

Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The Gonzaga Dance Season Opener will showcase fall guest artist Hannah Victoria and her original work, Joy in the City.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0918

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0918