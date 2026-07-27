Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre
Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre
Season Opener: Hannah Thomas and the Good Works Dance Theatre
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The Gonzaga Dance Season Opener will showcase fall guest artist Hannah Victoria and her original work, Joy in the City.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0918
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu