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See For Yourself

See For Yourself

The Spokane Falls Community College Graphic Design program invites Spokane to See For Yourself, a one-night graduate exhibition at Brick West Brewing. Meet 27 graduating designers, see the work they've built, and celebrate the next wave coming out of Spokane's creative community. Free and open to the public.

Brick West Breaking Co
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Spokane Falls Community College Graphic Design Program
5095334181
katrina.butler@sfcc.spokane.edu
https://graphicdesign.sfcc.spokane.edu
Brick West Breaking Co
https://brickwestbrewingco.com