See For Yourself
See For Yourself
The Spokane Falls Community College Graphic Design program invites Spokane to See For Yourself, a one-night graduate exhibition at Brick West Brewing. Meet 27 graduating designers, see the work they've built, and celebrate the next wave coming out of Spokane's creative community. Free and open to the public.
Brick West Breaking Co
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Falls Community College Graphic Design Program
5095334181
katrina.butler@sfcc.spokane.edu