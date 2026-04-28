Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek The Musical is a hilarious, high-energy adventure that turns the fairy tale world upside down. When a grumpy but lovable ogre finds his swamp overrun by banished storybook characters, he sets out on a quest to reclaim his home. Along the way, he’s joined by a fast-talking Donkey and a fearless princess with a surprising secret of her own. Shrek The Musical runs May 22 to June 7 – Fridays at 7 pm / Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The ASL Interpreted performance is May 24, at 2:00 pm. In partnership with the Isaac Foundation, there will be a “pay-what-you-can” Sensory-Friendly Performance on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:00 pm, with a welcoming and supportive environment for audience members who may find traditional theater settings overwhelming. A Family Value Night will be held on May 30, at 7:00 pm, when all tickets are just $12.

• Mild crude humor and potty jokes consistent with the Shrek film (references to bodily humor and silly gross-out moments).

• Cartoon-style peril and fantasy violence, including comedic fight scenes and a dragon.

• Some sarcastic humor and playful insults.

