Songwriters of 1-O-5 series with Lyle Morse and Brad Keeler

Performing songwriters Lyle Morse and Brad Keeler – LIVE. This is the second show in a series featuring songwriting members of Professional Musicians of the Inland Northwest, AFM Local 105.

Both artists are deeply rooted and well known in the regional music scene. Lyle, also known as “Lonesome Lyle”, writes mainly in the blues genre, and sometimes folk and jazz. Brad’s songs carry on “vintage” sounds of blues, folk, and country, plus contemporary Americana. Enjoy their songs and hear stories and incites behind their writing.

Special thanks to the co-sponsors who helped make this event happen: The Music Performance Trust Fund, Spokane Regional Labor Council, and Northwest Country Music Association.