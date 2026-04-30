Sound Bath with Alura Wellness Spa and I AM Alliance

Step out of the noise and into a space designed for deep rest.

This luxury sound bath experience at ALURA Wellness Spa invites you to slow down, soften, and receive. ALURA creates the calming environment while I AM Alliance holds the space for you to reconnect with your own presence through immersive sound and stillness.

Your experience includes infused waters, a yoga mat, pillow, blankets, eye mask, and a few thoughtful take-home gifts to support you beyond the evening.

Whether it’s your first sound bath or your hundredth, you are welcome here. You are encouraged to bring anything that helps you feel comfortable and supported.

Come as you are. Leave feeling different.