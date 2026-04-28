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Spectrum Singers Presents: Good Trouble - Songs of Protest

Spectrum Singers Presents: Good Trouble - Songs of Protest

On May 30, raise your voice, your spirit, and your sense of justice.
Join Spectrum Singers for an unforgettable evening of music that speaks truth, challenges injustice, and celebrates the power of collective voices. Good Trouble: Songs of Protest brings together music inspired by movements for equality, freedom, and change—past and present.
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Shadle Park High School
This concert is for everyone—whether you come to reflect, to be inspired, or simply to experience the power of live choral music.
✨ Expect an evening that is:
Moving and thought-provoking
Energizing and community-centered
A reminder that music has always been at the heart of change
Tickets:
$15 General Admission
$10 (Ages 3–12)
👉 https://givebutter.com/spectrum-singers-presents-good-trouble-songs-of-protest-bchak2
Bring a friend. Bring your voice. Be part of something bigger.

Shadle Park High School Auditorium
$10 - $15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Spectrum Singers
509-280-0530
info@spokanespectrumsingers.com
spokanespectrumsingers.com

Artist Group Info

Spectrum Singers
info@spokanespectrumsingers.com
spokanespectrumsingers.com
Shadle Park High School Auditorium
4327 N. Ash St.
Spokane, Washington 99205