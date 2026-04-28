Spectrum Singers Presents: Good Trouble - Songs of Protest
Spectrum Singers Presents: Good Trouble - Songs of Protest
On May 30, raise your voice, your spirit, and your sense of justice.
Join Spectrum Singers for an unforgettable evening of music that speaks truth, challenges injustice, and celebrates the power of collective voices. Good Trouble: Songs of Protest brings together music inspired by movements for equality, freedom, and change—past and present.
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Shadle Park High School
This concert is for everyone—whether you come to reflect, to be inspired, or simply to experience the power of live choral music.
✨ Expect an evening that is:
Moving and thought-provoking
Energizing and community-centered
A reminder that music has always been at the heart of change
Tickets:
$15 General Admission
$10 (Ages 3–12)
👉 https://givebutter.com/spectrum-singers-presents-good-trouble-songs-of-protest-bchak2
Bring a friend. Bring your voice. Be part of something bigger.