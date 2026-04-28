On May 30, raise your voice, your spirit, and your sense of justice.

Join Spectrum Singers for an unforgettable evening of music that speaks truth, challenges injustice, and celebrates the power of collective voices. Good Trouble: Songs of Protest brings together music inspired by movements for equality, freedom, and change—past and present.

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Shadle Park High School

This concert is for everyone—whether you come to reflect, to be inspired, or simply to experience the power of live choral music.

✨ Expect an evening that is:

Moving and thought-provoking

Energizing and community-centered

A reminder that music has always been at the heart of change

Tickets:

$15 General Admission

$10 (Ages 3–12)

👉 https://givebutter.com/spectrum-singers-presents-good-trouble-songs-of-protest-bchak2

Bring a friend. Bring your voice. Be part of something bigger.