Spokane Art School Student and Faculty Show Opening Reception
Spokane Art School Student and Faculty Show Opening Reception
This is our student/Faculty exhibition that we have in our gallery every July. The Show is running from July 10th- July 31st and we are having a reception on Second Friday:
Opening Reception July 10th 5-8pm
Weekly Gallery Hours 10am-5pm
Spokane Art School
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Art School & Gallery
509-325-1500
spokaneartschool@gmail.com
Spokane Art School
503 E 2nd Ave, Suite BSpokane, Washington 99202
(509) 325-1500
spokaneartschool@gmail.com