Spokane Audubon program on moose

Matt Brinkman, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologist, will present the history of the moose population in Washington, provide background information on their biology and ecology, and discuss some of WDFW management strategies for a species that is now often found within the urban and suburban areas of Spokane. He will also present an update about an ongoing moose research project in northeastern Washington and will provide information on ways to stay safe and prevent conflict when encountering the large ungulates. Also available via Zoom link provided at spokaneaudubon.org.

