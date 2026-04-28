Spokane Pride Parade
Spokane Pride Parade
Come be part of Spokane’s largest single day event! Last year we had over 50,000 people at the Spokane Pride Parade and Festival! Let's continue to to carry the torch of the global Pride movement by strengthening connections and support among LGBTQIA2S organizations, individuals, and allies, fostering a healthy and united community that celebrates and amplifies social healing, and advances activism for all marginalized communities.
River Front Park
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Pride
509-822-7910
info@spokanepride.org
River Front Park
507 N Howard StSpokane, Washington 99201
(509)475-3096
entertainment@spokanepride.org