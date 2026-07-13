Spokane Renaissance Faire
Spokane Renaissance Faire
Spokane Renaissance Faire (SRF) returns October 3–4, 2026 for a weekend of medieval adventure, live entertainment, artisan vendors, delicious food, demonstrations, and interactive experiences for all ages. Step into a world of knights, Vikings, nobles, and mythical creatures while supporting a local nonprofit dedicated to education through entertainment.
Looking for an adults-only evening? Join us for Knightfall on Friday, October 2 and October 3rd. A 21+ after-hours celebration featuring immersive entertainment, themed taverns, music, and a darker fantasy atmosphere to kick off Faire weekend.
Spokane Fair and Expo Center
25
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
SEG- Spokane Entertainers Guild
509-770-0500
Boardsecretary@spokaneentertainersguild.com
Spokane Fair and Expo Center
404 N. HavanaSpokane, Washington 99212
509 939-8017
Rhonda@SpokaneHomeShows.com