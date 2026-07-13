Spokane Renaissance Faire (SRF) returns October 3–4, 2026 for a weekend of medieval adventure, live entertainment, artisan vendors, delicious food, demonstrations, and interactive experiences for all ages. Step into a world of knights, Vikings, nobles, and mythical creatures while supporting a local nonprofit dedicated to education through entertainment.

Looking for an adults-only evening? Join us for Knightfall on Friday, October 2 and October 3rd. A 21+ after-hours celebration featuring immersive entertainment, themed taverns, music, and a darker fantasy atmosphere to kick off Faire weekend.