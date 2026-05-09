Spokane River Roll – Spring 2026

Join Spokane Riverkeeper and 350 Spokane for the spring 2026 edition of the Spokane River Roll: an easy, educational, 7-mile roll on the Centennial Trail in Spokane! Bring your bike, roller skates, scooter, or other human-powered wheels to join us as we roll along the Spokane River, west from 716 N Superior St. (Riverwalk Overflow Parking Lot, just north of No-Li), through Kendall Yards to the Hangman Creek Overlook then returning to No-Li before 3:30pm. A fun, leisurely ride (5-10 mph) and a chance to see the river through new eyes, looking into its past, present, and future.

Your guides will make a few stops to point out climate change’s growing impacts on the river, its habitats and its people.

Who: Anyone with a set of wheels to ride! We welcome all ages to join us for this family-friendly ride, on bikes, roller skates, or any human-powered wheels!

When: 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 9, 2026

Meeting Spot: Riverwalk Overflow Parking Lot, 716 N Superior St, Spokane, WA 99202

Post-Roll Social: No-Li Brewery, 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

Bus Transportation: Bus routes 1 and 14 will take you to the meetup spot.

Parking: Riverwalk Overflow lot and street parking only please. We want to respect other Riverwalk businesses who rely on the main lot. Please consider rolling to the event if possible.

Following the ride, we will have a social happy hour at No-Li! Participation in the ride is not required to join us after.

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeK56mqG98IXCc9RxPLk_g-uG8tMkVsiPtsnjbSPoDfcTXYbQ/viewform?usp=preview