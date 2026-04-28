Spokane Riverkeeper and Roots of Resilience Announce Two-Day Wild and Scenic Film Festival Celebrating Clean Water and Sustainable Agriculture

Spokane Riverkeeper and Roots of Resilience are proud to announce a new partnership to co-host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a two-day event featuring films that explore our relationship with land and water, community connection, and collective action. This year’s lineup offers an inspiring selection of stories that inform, motivate, and ignite solutions around the festival’s 2026 theme: Mobilize.

Rooted in a shared commitment to protecting the places we depend on and strengthening local ecosystems, the two organizations are joining forces to highlight the deep connections between water, land, and community well‑being. Spokane Riverkeeper advances clean water and river health through advocacy and community engagement, while Roots of Resilience supports regenerative agriculture and farmer‑led stewardship across the region.

“This partnership reflects the reality that healthy rivers and healthy farms are deeply connected,” said Water Protector, Katy Scott of Spokane Riverkeeper. “By coming together, we can tell a more complete story about how we care for the landscapes that sustain us.”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place over two days, each with a distinct thematic focus:

Day One: Water

The opening day’s lineup brings together powerful stories from rivers, oceans, and communities around the world—films that explore water scarcity, sea‑based cultures, microplastic pollution, native fish conservation, Indigenous river restoration, kelp research, and the human stakes of water management in a changing climate.

Day Two: Land

Day Two explores the many ways people care for, learn from, and restore the landscapes we depend on. From regenerative grazing and soil health to Indigenous fire stewardship, biodiversity recovery, foraging traditions, and the hidden networks of fungi, these films highlight the resilience of land and the communities working to heal it.

In addition to film screenings, attendees can expect opportunities for discussion, community engagement, and connection with local organizations working toward a more sustainable future.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool for change,” said Tim Copeland, Roots of Resilience. “These films help illuminate both the challenges and the solutions emerging from our communities. We’re excited to partner with Spokane Riverkeeper to bring these stories to a wider audience.”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is part of a national movement that uses film to inspire environmental awareness and action. By hosting the festival locally, Spokane Riverkeeper and Roots of Resilience aim to spark meaningful dialogue and empower community members to help protect the lands and waters that sustain our region.

