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Spring Dance Concert

Spring Dance Concert

Spring Dance Concert
FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
The culminating season performance features new works by faculty and guest artist choreographers danced by the dozens of students studying dance at Gonzaga.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0423

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
Every week through Apr 24, 2027.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Get Tickets
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0423