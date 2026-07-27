Spring Dance Concert
Spring Dance Concert
Spring Dance Concert
FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
The culminating season performance features new works by faculty and guest artist choreographers danced by the dozens of students studying dance at Gonzaga.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0423
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
Every week through Apr 24, 2027.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu