Spring Dance Concert

FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

The culminating season performance features new works by faculty and guest artist choreographers danced by the dozens of students studying dance at Gonzaga.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0423

