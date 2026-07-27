Spring Student Choreography Showcase
Spring Student Choreography Showcase
Spring Student Choreography Showcase
FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2027 | 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10, 2027 | 7 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GDE0409
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Apr 10, 2027.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:15 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu