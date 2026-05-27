Join friends, family and neighbors for fun and fitness at this annual summer community event, Spokane's biggest block party on the South Hill. Streets are closed to motorized vehicles and opened up to pedestrians, cyclists, runners, skaters, and other human-powered recreation. Activities, plus booths, in Manito and Comstock Parks and along the designated 4 mile car-free route through the picturesque tree-lined streets of Manito and Comstock neighborhoods.

Join the outdoor fun as summer begins!

For more information visit:

www.summerparkways.com

www.facebook.com/summerparkways

@summer.parkways.spokane

