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Summer Party at China Bend Winery

Summer Party at China Bend Winery

China Bend Winery SUMMER PARTY! Come on out July 4th and party with us. Two Hot Bands Onstage: the PLANETARY REFUGEES and MURPHYS LEGACY! Dance on the lawn! Enjoy food from the barbecue, or bring a picnic! Local Arts and Crafts Vendors! VICTORY’S ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTS! And, of course, ORGANIC WINE TASTING!!
Saturday July 4th, Noon to Dark. Admission $10.00

China bend winery
10.00
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

China Bend Winery
(509)732-6123
winery@chinabend.com
Www.Chinabend.com

Artist Group Info

Planetary Refugees & Murphy’s Legacy Band
China bend winery
3751 vineyard way
Kettle Falls , Washington 99141
(509)732-6123
winery@chinabend.com
Chinabend.com