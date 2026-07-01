Summer Party at China Bend Winery

China Bend Winery SUMMER PARTY! Come on out July 4th and party with us. Two Hot Bands Onstage: the PLANETARY REFUGEES and MURPHYS LEGACY! Dance on the lawn! Enjoy food from the barbecue, or bring a picnic! Local Arts and Crafts Vendors! VICTORY’S ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTS! And, of course, ORGANIC WINE TASTING!!

Saturday July 4th, Noon to Dark. Admission $10.00