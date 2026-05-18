The Aligned Business Series: Leading With Integrity is a free community conversation for entrepreneurs, leaders, creatives, and anyone questioning the way we’ve been taught to work and succeed.

Together, we’ll explore burnout, alignment, purpose, leadership, and what becomes possible when integrity leads the way instead of performance. Through honest conversation, reflection, and community connection, this evening is designed to help you reconnect with the deeper WHY behind the work you do.

Hosted at Emma Rue’s with sponsored craft mocktails and intentional connection throughout the evening.

Free to attend thanks to our sponsors and community partners.

Please RSVP so we can save a spot for you and make sure there is enough food for everyone!