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The Business Showcase

The Business Showcase

Meet over 40 exhibitors! The Business Showcase is the Greater Spokane Valley's largest B2B trade show, featuring exhibitors representing nearly every aspect of business: financial services, business products and service providers, personal wellness, healthcare, talent solutions, employee benefits, local manufacturing, transit, entertainment, resorts, and more! This event is open to the public.

All guests must pre-register to receive a beverage ticket and admission into Arbor Crest’s Summer Concert series on the hill.

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce
5099244994
info@spokanevalleychamber.org
https://spokanevalleychamber.org/
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
4705 N Fruit Hill Rd
Sokane, Washington 99217
5099279463
gedig@netidea.com
www.arborcrest.com/concerts