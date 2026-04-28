Meet over 40 exhibitors! The Business Showcase is the Greater Spokane Valley's largest B2B trade show, featuring exhibitors representing nearly every aspect of business: financial services, business products and service providers, personal wellness, healthcare, talent solutions, employee benefits, local manufacturing, transit, entertainment, resorts, and more! This event is open to the public.

All guests must pre-register to receive a beverage ticket and admission into Arbor Crest’s Summer Concert series on the hill.