The Long Run: New Paintings by Jeff Olson

The landscape isn't simply a place, but a record of time.

That statement lies at the heart of The Long Run, a new exhibition of paintings by Seattle artist and Spokane native Jeff Olson.

Inspired by years of walking, observing, and painting the landscapes of the American West and beyond, Olson's newest work moves beyond the depiction of place to explore the passage of time and the marks it leaves.

"I paint the landscape because it remembers."

Working through extended series, Olson allows each painting to grow naturally from the last. Every canvas becomes both a conclusion and a beginning, carrying forward colors, gestures, and ideas that evolve over weeks and months into an interconnected body of work.

"Every painting is both a destination and a departure. It resolves one conversation while beginning the next."

The resulting paintings suggest forests, weather, cliffs, rivers, and geological formations without settling into a single narrative. Like landscapes themselves, they continue to change as viewers spend time with them.

"My paintings are not about describing a place. They are about observing how time is recorded, both in the landscape and within ourselves."

The Long Run will be on view August 7 through August 30 at Marmot Art Space in Spokane. An opening reception with the artist will be held Friday, August 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

