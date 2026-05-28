CLASSIC TUNES ARRANGED IN THE BARBERSHOP STYLE

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS RIVERSEDGE CHORUS and several quartets will perform Friday, June 5, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students, available online at lilaccityvoices.org or at the door. Celebrate summer, end of the school year or just join us for the fun. Lilac City Voices are the current version of Pages of Harmony, a 501(c)(3) corporation.