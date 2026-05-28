Timeless
Timeless
CLASSIC TUNES ARRANGED IN THE BARBERSHOP STYLE
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS RIVERSEDGE CHORUS and several quartets will perform Friday, June 5, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students, available online at lilaccityvoices.org or at the door. Celebrate summer, end of the school year or just join us for the fun. Lilac City Voices are the current version of Pages of Harmony, a 501(c)(3) corporation.
TIMELESS MELODIES CLASSIC TUNES ARRANGED IN BARBERSHOP STYLE
$20 adults, $10 students
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lilac City Voices
9074418064
ceharrisor2014@comcast.net
Artist Group Info
Chuck Harris
ceharrisor2014@comcast.net
TIMELESS MELODIES CLASSIC TUNES ARRANGED IN BARBERSHOP STYLE
5720 S. PERRY ST SPOKANESpokane, Washington
ceharrisor2014@comcast.net