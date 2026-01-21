Undersea Fantasy Night Market and Street Fair

🐬 DIVE IN & JOIN US for an evening filled with FINtastic delights, KRILLER shopping, and REEFreshing entertainment at the Undersea Fantasy NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair!! 🥳

📜 FRIDAY, July 10th | 5 - 9PM.

📍 Parking Lot FESTIVAL!

508 E Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

🛍️ 50+ UNIQUE VENDORS:

Crystals, custom clothing, vintage, jewelry, apothecary, intuitive readings, energy healing, esoteric art, lucky charms, handmade treasures, & mysterious oddities.

🎶 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP:

Dance music, beer & craft cocktails, performance art, live painting, flow artists, food trucks, sweet-tooth options & FREE ACTIVITIES!

🐾 FAMILY & PET FRIENDLY:

Perfect for ALL AGES! Bring your family, friends, deck-crew & pets (on-leash).

🧜‍♀️ AQUATIC ATTIRE ENCOURAGED:

Costumes are always encouraged at each uniquely-themed NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair event! Transform into mermaids, pirates, sailors, sirens, Atlantis royalty, deep-sea creatures & aquatic adventurers! ⚓ 🏴‍☠️

💖ADMISSION:

Your $5 admission (per adult 18+) helps keep our grassroots community event going SWIMMINGLY! Youth attend free! 🐟

🐳 Prepare for a tail-flippin' GOOD TIME! STOKED for-SHORE on creating unforgettable experiences for ALL & excited to welcome YOU to the oceanic kingdom of the NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair! ⛵

🐚 Hop on your SHELLphone & SHARE THIS EVENT to let everyone know you’re o-fish-ally joining the FUN! See all you MERfolk & JELLYpeople SOON! 🪼

~ STAY WAVY ~

THE WAVY BUNCH

NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair

🤙

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/996650233248354

