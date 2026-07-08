UW-GU Health Partnership: The Psychedelic Frontier, Exploring the Future of Mental Health
UW-GU Health Partnership: The Psychedelic Frontier, Exploring the Future of Mental Health
Join Nathan Sackett, MD, MS (Director of the Center for Novel Therapeutics in Addiction Psychiatry at the UW School of Medicine), for the Next Generation Medicine lecture. Dr. Sackett will share insights into the world of psychedelics, focusing on breakthrough clinical research for substance use disorders, PTSD, anxiety, and mood conditions. Discover how psychedelics are reshaping modern psychiatric care.
Gonzaga University - Jepson Center - Wolff Auditorium
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
UW-GU Health Partnership
Gonzaga University - Jepson Center - Wolff Auditorium
502 E Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258