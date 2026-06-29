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VOCES8

VOCES8

Britain’s Grammy-nominated VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing. As the world’s top-streaming classical vocal group, they perform an extensive repertory in their own a cappella concerts and their collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors, and soloists. Their evening’s program, Towards Paradise, traces a journey through music of longing, faith, consolation and peace; a pilgrimage towards rest, light and eternity.

Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by the Miss Myrtle Woldson Performance Fund.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0218

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 18 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

Artist Group Info

ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East Desmet
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center