VOCES8
VOCES8
Britain’s Grammy-nominated VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing. As the world’s top-streaming classical vocal group, they perform an extensive repertory in their own a cappella concerts and their collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors, and soloists. Their evening’s program, Towards Paradise, traces a journey through music of longing, faith, consolation and peace; a pilgrimage towards rest, light and eternity.
Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by the Miss Myrtle Woldson Performance Fund.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0218
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 18 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Artist Group Info
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu