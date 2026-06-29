Britain’s Grammy-nominated VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing. As the world’s top-streaming classical vocal group, they perform an extensive repertory in their own a cappella concerts and their collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors, and soloists. Their evening’s program, Towards Paradise, traces a journey through music of longing, faith, consolation and peace; a pilgrimage towards rest, light and eternity.

Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by the Miss Myrtle Woldson Performance Fund.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0218

