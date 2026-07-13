Wednesday @ the Winery
Wednesday @ the Winery
Mark those calendars!
Wednesday, July 15 | The Cronkites
NO COVER CHARGE
Doors open @ 5pm | Music starts @ 7pm
21 & OVER ONLY - ID Required
Although we do not serve food, you are welcome to bring in your own to enjoy at your table! (Please no outside beverages or personal water bottles.)
BEER & NA BEER OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Barrister Winery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Barrister Winery
509.465.3591
office@barristerwinery.com
Artist Group Info
The Cronkites
Barrister Winery
1213 W. Railroad Ave.Spokane, Washington 99201