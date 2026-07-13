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Wednesday @ the Winery

Wednesday @ the Winery

Mark those calendars!
Wednesday, July 15 | The Cronkites
NO COVER CHARGE
Doors open @ 5pm | Music starts @ 7pm
21 & OVER ONLY - ID Required
Although we do not serve food, you are welcome to bring in your own to enjoy at your table! (Please no outside beverages or personal water bottles.)
BEER & NA BEER OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Barrister Winery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Barrister Winery
509.465.3591
office@barristerwinery.com
barristerwinery.com

Artist Group Info

The Cronkites
https://www.facebook.com/Cronkites
Barrister Winery
1213 W. Railroad Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99201